You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced

Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced

September 15, 2022

BARNSTABLEThe Barnstable Fire Department is excited to announce some upcoming changes to its command staff. Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer has announced his retirement effective November 17th, 2022. With Chief Pulsifer’s retirement, The Barnstable Fire District Prudential Committee, at its September meeting, have voted to promote Deputy Fire Chief Chris Beal as the next Fire Chief and Captain Kevin Brailey as the next Deputy Fire Chief. The department would like to wish Chief Pulsifer congratulations on his well-earned retirement and congratulate Deputy Beal and Captain Brailey on their promotions.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 