BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is pleased to announce that they have received a second FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant award under the Equipment and Vehicle category in the amount of $761,904.76 for the purchase of a new aerial ladder truck. Our current aerial ladder is nearing 30 years old and is at the end of her service life. The new aerial ladder will be a Quint style complete with an aerial ladder, ground ladders, pump, water tank, and hose. The Quint style apparatus is extremely versatile with the current staffing level and first-due response capabilities of our department. The Barnstable Fire District will be holding a special district meeting on September 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the East Wing Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex to vote on accepting the two FEMA grants recently awarded to the district. The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank Congressman Keating, Senator Warren, Senator Markey, as well as FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialist David Parr for their guidance and support of our grant application.
Barnstable Fire receives federal grant that will enable purchase of new ladder truck
September 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
