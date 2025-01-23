Barnstable Fire receives Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is happy to report that the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has awarded the department $12,368.92 in State Fiscal Year 2025 funding for the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. These funds will be use to purchase much needed personal protective equipment for their members.

The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank EOPPS and DFS as well as Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, State Senator Julian Cyr, State Representative Kip Diggs, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) and the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts for their hard work and support making this equipment grant possible.