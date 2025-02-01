Barnstable Fire reports the passing of retired Deputy Fire Chief



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Deputy Fire Chief Thomas F. Vetorino, (Ret.). Deputy Vetorino was an integral member of the Barnstable Fire Department for 39 years from 1959 to 1998 serving in many capacities during his time with the department. Deputy Vetorino was also a founding member of the Barnstable Fire Fighter’s Association in 1974. The entire Barnstable Fire Department extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Vetorino family during this difficult time.

Services are as follows:

Wake will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2025 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Doane Beal & Ames, 160 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Funeral will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Doane Beal & Ames, 160 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Procession to the gravesite and burial will be private.