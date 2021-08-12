You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Kids Day a big hit

Barnstable Kids Day a big hit

August 12, 2021



HYANNIS – On Wednesday the Barnstable Police Department along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments hosted the Annual “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event allowed children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, and SWAT demonstrations. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy started the day’s events.
Photos by Rick Kullann. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

