HYANNIS – On Wednesday the Barnstable Police Department along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments hosted the Annual “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event allowed children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, and SWAT demonstrations. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy started the day’s events.
Photos by Rick Kullann. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Barnstable Kids Day a big hit
August 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brewster Whitecaps Win Cape Cod Baseball League 2021 Championship
- MBTA gets nearly $860M in federal coronavirus relief funds
- Mashpee Officials Unhappy With Military Communication
- Falmouth Road Race Expected to Cause Ferry Disruption
- Cape Cod Drought Conditions Remain as Rest of State Improves
- Rental Problems Continue as Moratorium Faces Opposition
- Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return
- Big Win for $1T Infrastructure Bill: Senate Shows It Can Act
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigning Over Sexual Harassment
- Cape Cod Chamber Highlights Blue Economy Amid COVID Recovery
- Yard Sale Fundraiser to Benefit Brewster Ponds
- Wellfleet Discussing Potential Land Exchange With National Seashore
- Nantucket Non-Profit Announces New Executive Director