Barnstable officers complete Comprehensive Crisis Intervention Training



HYANNIS – Congratulations to Barnstable Police Sgt Mark Butler and Officers Brandon Sanders, LJ Fellows, Liam Loiselle, Evan Haussmann and Kevin McNamara. Officer Brian Morrison was there as a presenter. These six officers from our department just completed the intensive 40 hour Community Crisis Intervention Training (CCIT) sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Cape Cod & The Islands. The CCIT program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve outcomes between officers and those in mental health crisis. CCIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis, and improves officer and community safety.￼ They join the 22 other Barnstable officers who have completed CCIT training, and 107 members of the department who have completed an 8 hour Mental Health First Aid training. The Barnstable Police strive to take a proactive approach to mental health concerns in our community and are continually looking for ways we can improve our service.