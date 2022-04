Barnstable officers complete Comprehensive Crisis Intervention Training

HYANNIS – Congratulations to Barnstable Police Sgt Mark Butler and Officers Brandon Sanders, LJ Fellows, Liam Loiselle, Evan Haussmann and Kevin McNamara. Officer Brian Morrison was there as a presenter. These six officers from our department just completed the intensive 40 hour Community Crisis Intervention Training (CCIT) sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Cape Cod & The Islands. The CCIT program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve outcomes between officers and those in mental health crisis. CCIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis, and improves officer and community safety. They join the 22 other Barnstable officers who have completed CCIT training, and 107 members of the department who have completed an 8 hour Mental Health First Aid training. The Barnstable Police strive to take a proactive approach to mental health concerns in our community and are continually looking for ways we can improve our service.