Barnstable Police announce Toys for Tots Parade and last call for donations



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Its the last call for the community to come together for all of the children in need of a little holiday cheer under their tree. This is the last week to drop off a new unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marine’s Toys for Tots drive. Drop off location is in the front lobby of the Barnstable Police Department at 1200 Phinney’s Lane, Hyannis. The Cape Cod Toys for Tots parade will be held this Sunday December 15, 2024, the Barnstable Police Department along with other Cape Wide Departments will be escorting the parade of Toys from Cape Cod Community College, stopping at Staples in Hyannis to thanks all of the volunteers who helped collect toys and continuing on. The parade will end at the old Christmas Tree Shop in Dennis. Keep an eye out for Santa in the parade, he just might join the festivities.

The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank our community for all of the toys that have been collected so far and we are diligently counting all of the toys in hoping of taking home the Toys for Tots Cape Wide Trophy to display in the lobby for the 2025 year.