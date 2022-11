BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating this stolen vehicle.

They are looking for this 2022 Honda Civic, color red, bearing MA plate 1XKL12.

The vehicle was stolen from the Route 132 Burger King parking lot Monday and was spotted on Route 132 at about 11:15 AM.

Any information/sightings, please call 911 if you are in town or 508-775-0812.

Thank you in advance.