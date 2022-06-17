Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.

This Co-response Jail Diversion Grant was awarded to the Department along with the existing Component Jail Diversion Grant that has been funding Community Impact Unit programs, Mental Health First Aid training, the Community Crisis Intervention Team and a part-time licensed mental health clinician since 2015. The Department’s current part-time clinician, Justine Podrugiel, who has been working alongside the Community Impact Unit and assisting patrol officers since the summer of 2021, will continue in her current role. Justine holds a B.S. in Psychology, and an M.Ed. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She splits her time between local police departments, and previously worked for Bay Cove Human Services, South Bay Community Services as a staff therapist, Cape Cod Hospital as a Mental Health Specialist, and at Baystate Medical Center as a counselor in the Child Partial Hospitalization Program.

If you would like further information please contact Lt. Mark Mellyn at mellynm@barnstablepolice.com.