CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville sometime before 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Craigville Beach Road near Centerville Avenue. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Eversource was called to check the pole. Traffic was being diverted around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Barnstable Police investigating car vs pole crash in Centerville
May 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
