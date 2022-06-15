Barnstable Police make three arrests in connection with recent brawl at Hathaway’s Pond

HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.

On Monday June 6, 2022 the Barnstable Police became aware of several videos of the incident that were circulating in the community and online. After further investigation Barnstable Police Officers were able to identify several of the suspects involved in the fight and obtained arrest warrants for the following:

22-year-old Douglas Tejada-Diaz of Hyannis for assault by means of a dangerous weapon (stick).

33-year-old Dimas Lemus of Hyannis for assault and battery causing severe bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

24-year-old Edgar Fajardo of Hyannis for assault and battery causing severe bodily harm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct.

Tejada-Diaz was arrested on June 7th in Hyannis and arraigned in Barnstable District Court on June 8th. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21st.

Lemus and Fajardo were arrested on June 10th in Hyannis and arraigned in Barnstable District Court on June 13th. They were both released on personal recognizance and are scheduled to appear in court on July 27th and 28th.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Patrol Officer Travis Brown at brownt@barnstablepolice.com or 508-778-3874.