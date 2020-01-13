You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile

Barnstable Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile

January 13, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police Department is looking for your help finding 15 year old Erika Evans-Davis. If you have any information or have seen Erika please contact the BPD at 508-775-0387

