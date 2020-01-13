BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police Department is looking for your help finding 15 year old Erika Evans-Davis. If you have any information or have seen Erika please contact the BPD at 508-775-0387
Barnstable Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
January 13, 2020
