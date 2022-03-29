Barnstable Police searching for missing Cotuit man



COTUIT – The Barnstable Police Department is looking for your assistance in locating 58-year-old Rajendranath Mahabir of Cotuit. Mr. Mahabir was last seen walking in Cotuit on Saturday morning wearing a New England Patriots Jacket. Mr. Mahabir is 5’7″ and weights approximately 125 lbs. If you have any information of the whereabouts of Mr. Mahabir please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.