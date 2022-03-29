COTUIT – The Barnstable Police Department is looking for your assistance in locating 58-year-old Rajendranath Mahabir of Cotuit. Mr. Mahabir was last seen walking in Cotuit on Saturday morning wearing a New England Patriots Jacket. Mr. Mahabir is 5’7″ and weights approximately 125 lbs. If you have any information of the whereabouts of Mr. Mahabir please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.
Barnstable Police searching for missing Cotuit man
March 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Walk for Hope to Help Those Affected by Cape’s Housing Crisis
- Trail Improvements Complete on Wellfleet Path
- Cape Symphony Celebrates Past with 60th Anniversary Concerts
- Provincetown to Hold Forum on Housing Articles
- State Announces Funding To Support Business Training Programs
- D-A Candidate to Address Harwich Democratic Town Committee
- Habitat Cape Cod Holding Fundraisers To Benefit Ukraine Refugees
- Inclinator Expands Access to Historic Sites in Provincetown
- Veterans Group Launches Mobile Food Pantry
- Cape Cod Commission Tackling Safety on Route 28
- Affordable Housing, Long Overlooked, Getting Federal Boost
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Sara Ahern
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award