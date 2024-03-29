Barnstable Police seek hit & run vehicle



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Check out this nice bright red Subaru Crosstrek!Unfortunately it was involved in a hit and run accident on March 26, 2024 at 3:41pm on Rt. 28 in Hyannis. We know your car has some damge to the front right passenger side and can recomend several local body shops that will get you back on the road in no time at all.

Give us a call or come on in and we will schedule you for an appointment. If anyone else knows the whereabouts of this vehicle or owner we can certainly hand deliver the necessary paperwork needed to get their car fixed!