HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl.

Ja’Aysia Kilburn, 15, OF Barnstable was last seen Monday in the Hyannis area.

Ja’aysia is 5 feet 2 and about 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874.