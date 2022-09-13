Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing juvenile. Javon Simpson is a black male 14-years-old, 4’8″ tall and 130 lbs. Javon has black hair and brown eyes. He as a tall and slim build and was last seen wearing a white t-shire, gray & black shorts, black shoes and a black backpack filled with clothes. His family last saw him around 7 PM Sunday and are very concerned for his whereabouts. If you have any information, please contact the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division at 508-778-3820.