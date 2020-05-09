HYANNIS PORT – Barnstable Police are Looking to identify these two people for suspicious activity in the Hyannis Port area. If you have any information please contact Det. Sgt. York at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com
Barnstable Police seek to question two men for suspicious activity in Hyannis Port
May 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
