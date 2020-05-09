You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek to question two men for suspicious activity in Hyannis Port

Barnstable Police seek to question two men for suspicious activity in Hyannis Port

May 9, 2020


HYANNIS PORT – Barnstable Police are Looking to identify these two people for suspicious activity in the Hyannis Port area. If you have any information please contact Det. Sgt. York at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 