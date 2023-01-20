Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion.

Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law enforcement career in 2003 with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department before being hired by the Barnstable Police Department in 2008. As a

Barnstable Police Officer Lieutenant Cunningham has been assigned as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Honor Guard, and a sexual assault investigator. Lieutenant Cunningham was selected for assignment to the Investigative Services Division in 2014 as a Domestic Violence Detective, where she specialized in sexual assault and domestic violence investigations, along with investigating violent crimes, and participated in two Title III wiretaps that targeted and dismantled high level drug trafficking organizations on Cape Cod. In 2019 Lieutenant Cunningham was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned to the Patrol Division as a patrol supervisor. In 2021 Lieutenant Cunningham was selected for assignment to the Investigative Services Division as a Detective Sergeant. Lieutenant Cunningham has built relationships within the community as a member of the High Risk Domestic Violence Task Force, Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Working Group, and the Children’s Cove Advisory Committee. Lieutenant Cunningham is an instructor with the Municipal Criminal Justice Training Committee and instructs in the area of sexual assault investigations, domestic violence, and human trafficking at the Plymouth Police Academy. Lieutenant Cunningham holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University. Lieutenant Cunningham will be assigned as the Investigative Services Division Commander.