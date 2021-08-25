You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police Sergeant retires after 28 years

Barnstable Police Sergeant retires after 28 years

August 25, 2021

Sgt. Eric Drifmeyer with his wife Lt. Gretchen Allen.
Sgt. Drifmeyer retired this week after 28 years on the job.
Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – On Friday August 20th, 2021 Sgt. Eric Drifmeyer attended his last roll call after 28 years of dedicated service to the Barnstable Police Department and the community. Eric’s dry sense of humor and professionalism will be sorely missed by all the members of this department.

