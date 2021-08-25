HYANNIS – On Friday August 20th, 2021 Sgt. Eric Drifmeyer attended his last roll call after 28 years of dedicated service to the Barnstable Police Department and the community. Eric’s dry sense of humor and professionalism will be sorely missed by all the members of this department.
Barnstable Police Sergeant retires after 28 years
August 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
