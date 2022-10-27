Barnstable Police unveil new Community Crisis Intervention Team



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police congratulate their newest Community Crisis Intervention Team (CCIT) officers Sergeant Ross, Officer Fachada, and Officer Roy.

CCIT is an intensive 40 hour class focused on all aspects of mental health treatment and intervention for residents and non-residents, children, students, elderly, and other vulnerable people in the community.

A special thank you to Jacqueline Lane from the Cape Cod National Alliance on Mental Illness Chapter (NAMI) for providing BPD with this important training opportunity.

Barnstable Police look forward to these officers having a positive impact on the community