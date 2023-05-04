You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Baseball player injured at West Barnstable field

Baseball player injured at West Barnstable field

May 4, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenage girl was injured while playing baseball at Lombard Field in West Barnstable sometime after 6 PM Thursday. The victim reportedly suffered a serious ankle injury. A MedFlight helicopter landed on the field to fly her to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

