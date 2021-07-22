OSTERVILLE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Osterville around 6:15 PM Thursday. According to initial reports, a head-on crash occurred and a bicyclist was also struck. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the victim to a trauma center. Three other people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist struck in during head-on crash flown to trauma center
July 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
