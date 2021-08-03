You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured along trail near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro

Bicyclist injured along trail near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro

August 3, 2021

TRURO – A bicyclist was injured in an accident along the bike trail near Head of the Meadow Beach sometime after noon Tuesday. The victim suffered a possible broken leg and was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 