You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in accident on Provincelands Trail in Provincetown

Bicyclist injured in accident on Provincelands Trail in Provincetown

March 22, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore sometime before 3:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened not far from the Provincetown Municipal Airport. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear if the rider was wearing a helmet. National Park Rangers are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 