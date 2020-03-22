PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore sometime before 3:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened not far from the Provincetown Municipal Airport. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear if the rider was wearing a helmet. National Park Rangers are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist injured in accident on Provincelands Trail in Provincetown
March 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Reports 3 Virus Deaths, Bringing Total to 5
- Brewster and Chatham’s First Corona Cases Confirmed
- UPDATE: First Positive COVID-19 Case on Nantucket Confirmed, Stay at Home Order to be Enacted
- Massachusetts has 2nd Virus-Related Death, Preps Day Cares
- Census Bureau Suspends Field Operations, Extends Collection Deadline
- Community Development Partnership Of Cape Cod Adjusts To Coronavirus Pandemic
- Cape Symphony Reschedules “Perfectly Paired” Shows, Crescendo Gala
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Makes COVID-19 Prevention Suggestions
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Offers Students “Shark Story Hour”
- Orleans Health Department Shares COVID-19 Info at Forum
- COVID-19 Updates Available by Calling 2-1-1
- Sunday Journal Chat with Mary Maguire
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod