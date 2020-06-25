You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured in crash in Falmouth

June 25, 2020

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Falmouth shortly before 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue. The bicycle ended up under one of the vehicles but luckily the bicyclist was up and walking around when rescuers arrived. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

