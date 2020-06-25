FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Falmouth shortly before 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue. The bicycle ended up under one of the vehicles but luckily the bicyclist was up and walking around when rescuers arrived. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Bicyclist injured in crash in Falmouth
June 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
