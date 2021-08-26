You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Provincetown

August 26, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A car and bicycle collided in Provi0ncetown sometime after 6 PM Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 857 Commercial Street (Route 6A) in the far east end. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

