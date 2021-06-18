You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Chatham

Bicyclist seriously injured in Chatham

June 18, 2021

CHATHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Chatham early Friday afternoon. Details were not clear but rescuers responded to Stage Harbor Road and Pond Street and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

