CHATHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Chatham early Friday afternoon. Details were not clear but rescuers responded to Stage Harbor Road and Pond Street and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Chatham
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6
- AI-Powered Mayflower, Beset with Glitch, Returns to England
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Red Cross Calls for Donations Amid Blood Shortage
- State Audit Claims Missteps in Protecting Disabled People
- Provincetown Seeking Input on East End Park Design
- Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France
- Governor Unveils Plan to Spend $2.8B in Federal Relief Funds
- Congress Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
- Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Obama Era Health Law
- Cape Cod Baseball League Ready for Opening Day
- AAA Rates Race Point a Top New England Beach
- Sandwich Offices, Barnstable Transfer Station to Close for Juneteenth