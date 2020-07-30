You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured on Cape Cod Rail Trail in Dennis

Bicyclist seriously injured on Cape Cod Rail Trail in Dennis

July 30, 2020

DENNIS – A bicycle accident seriously injured one person. The crash happened along the Cape Cod Rail Trail off Great Western Road. The victim, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.

