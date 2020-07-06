You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Dennis Port

July 5, 2020

DENNIS PORT – A car reportedly struck a bicyclist in Dennis Port about 10:50 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened on Upper County Road near Hart Farm. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with multiple injuries. Upper County Road was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the crash investigated by Dennis Police.

