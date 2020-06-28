You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Bicyclist struck by car on Route 6 in Wellfleet

June 28, 2020

WELLFLEET – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Wellfleet about 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 and Main Street. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 