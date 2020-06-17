FALMOUTH – A biclyclist was struck by a car in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Wednesday. The crash happened in the 600 block of Carriage Shop Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist struck in Falmouth
June 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
