PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after a vehicle reportedly backed into them in Provincetown. The incident happened about 9 AM on Commercial Street between Conway Street and Kendall Lane. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The vehicle stayed at the scene and Provincetown Police are investigating.
Bicyclist struck in Provincetown
December 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
