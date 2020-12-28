You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck in Provincetown

Bicyclist struck in Provincetown

December 28, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after a vehicle reportedly backed into them in Provincetown. The incident happened about 9 AM on Commercial Street between Conway Street and Kendall Lane. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The vehicle stayed at the scene and Provincetown Police are investigating.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 