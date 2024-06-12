You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist suffers leg injury after collision with tractor trailer in Yarmouth

Bicyclist suffers leg injury after collision with tractor trailer in Yarmouth

June 12, 2024

YARMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly in a collision with a tractor trailer in Yarmouth Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:15 AM on Route 28 near Winslow Gray Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

