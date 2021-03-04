WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham went quick to 3 alarms. The fire was reported after 6 PM Thursday at 2843 Cranberry Highway near Glen Charlie Road. An internet search shows an auto repair business at that location. No injuries have been reported. Traffic delays are likely along that stretch of Cranberry Highway.
Blaze goes to 3 alarms in Wareham
March 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Vaccine Site at Fenway Park Moving to Convention Center
- Eager to Act, Biden and Democrats Leave Republicans Behind
- Biden Stands By May Timeline for Vaccines for All US Adults
- Educators and School Staff to Become Eligible for COVID Vaccine
- State Lottery Increases Net Profit Projection
- Women United Provides Grant to A Baby Center
- Barnstable Releases Informational Guide on Accessory Dwelling Units
- Mashpee Selectmen Consider Outdoor Town Meeting
- Cape Cod Healthcare Stresses Responsibility After Vaccinations
- Six Cape Towns Receive Funds for Housing Rehab and Childcare
- Registration for 4C’s Vaccine Clinics Opens Friday
- States Rapidly Expanding Vaccine Access as Supplies Surge
- NOAA Extends Right Whale Protection Zones to Mid-March