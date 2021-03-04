You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Blaze goes to 3 alarms in Wareham

Blaze goes to 3 alarms in Wareham

March 4, 2021

WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham went quick to 3 alarms. The fire was reported after 6 PM Thursday at 2843 Cranberry Highway near Glen Charlie Road. An internet search shows an auto repair business at that location. No injuries have been reported. Traffic delays are likely along that stretch of Cranberry Highway.

