Boat catches fire in Sandwich

Boat catches fire in Sandwich

December 3, 2024

SANDWICH – A boat caught fire in a yard in Sandwich. The call on Kiah’s way happened about 4:30 PM Tuesday. Firefighters contained the fire to the vessel and no damage was done to the house. One person was evaluated for minor burns. Further details were not immediately available.

