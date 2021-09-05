You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat hits rocks at entrance to Waquoit Bay

Boat hits rocks at entrance to Waquoit Bay

September 4, 2021

MASHPEE – The Coast Guard along with Mashpee and Falmouth FDs and a commercial salvage company responded to the entrance of Waquoit Bay after a report that a boat struck the jetty. No injuries were reported and the vessel was towed into port in Falmouth for further inspection. No further details were immediately available.

