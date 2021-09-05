MASHPEE – The Coast Guard along with Mashpee and Falmouth FDs and a commercial salvage company responded to the entrance of Waquoit Bay after a report that a boat struck the jetty. No injuries were reported and the vessel was towed into port in Falmouth for further inspection. No further details were immediately available.
Boat hits rocks at entrance to Waquoit Bay
September 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
