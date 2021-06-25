You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat motor apparently comes loose while in tow, lands on vehicle behind it

Boat motor apparently comes loose while in tow, lands on vehicle behind it

June 25, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre incident Friday afternoon. According to reports, a boat motor somehow came loose from the craft while it was being towed and landed on a car in traffic behind it. The incident happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) just east of Route 149 about 4 PM Friday. Luckily no injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up in the area.

