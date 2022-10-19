You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boaters safe after vessel capsizes on Mashpee Pond

Boaters safe after vessel capsizes on Mashpee Pond

October 18, 2022

MASHPEE  – Two boaters are safe after their vessel capsized on Mashpee Pond off Birch Way sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, one of the victims made it to shore and called for help for the 2nd victim. A Good Samaritan located the other victim and brought him to shore. Both victims were transported to a hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 