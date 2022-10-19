MASHPEE – Two boaters are safe after their vessel capsized on Mashpee Pond off Birch Way sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, one of the victims made it to shore and called for help for the 2nd victim. A Good Samaritan located the other victim and brought him to shore. Both victims were transported to a hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Boaters safe after vessel capsizes on Mashpee Pond
October 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
