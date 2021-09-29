New details: Four rescued after fishing boat founders off Point Gammon in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Some boaters are safe after their vessel reportedly foundered off Point Gammon in Yarmouth. Yarmouth Fire and DNR, Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police and Harbormaster and the Coast Guard all responded shortly after midnight to an area off Point Gammon. The boaters reportedly were forced to abandon ship and were taken onboard a Coast Guard vessel. None of the victims required medical attention.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard reports that the Woods Hole station’s 45-foot RB-M boat crew successfully rescued 4 people aboard the grounded F/V Tom Slaughter III that began taking on water last night 1/2 mile south of Yarmouth. No injuries or pollution reported. The vessel owner working with a commercial salvage company.