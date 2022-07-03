Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a boating accident in Barnstable Harbor. According to reports, a wave struck the craft tossing the two people onboard into the water. One of the victims reportedly suffered leg trauma from the propeller but both were able to get back on board. A Barnstable fire boat arrived on scene and called for a MedFlight helicopter to meet the ambulance at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital pad in Plymouth to be flown to a Boston trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.