SHADY SIDE, MD – Divers have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend KcKean. The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her 8-year-old son went missing when their canoe apparently capsized while they were trying to retrieve a ball on Thursday. The body was reportedly found late Monday afternoon in about 25 feet of water about 2 1/2 miles from the family home. The search for her son Gideon will continue Tuesday morning.
Body of RFK’s granddaughter recovered, search continues for her son
April 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
