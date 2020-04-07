You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Body of RFK’s granddaughter recovered, search continues for her son

Body of RFK’s granddaughter recovered, search continues for her son

April 6, 2020

SHADY SIDE, MD – Divers have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend KcKean. The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her 8-year-old son went missing when their canoe apparently capsized while they were trying to retrieve a ball on Thursday. The body was reportedly found late Monday afternoon in about 25 feet of water about 2 1/2 miles from the family home. The search for her son Gideon will continue Tuesday morning.

