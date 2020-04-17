You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bomb squad detonates ordnance in Yarmouth

Bomb squad detonates ordnance in Yarmouth

April 17, 2020

YARMOUTH – The Mass Stste Police Bomb Squad was called to Yqrmouth late Friday morning. The scene was in the 500 block of West Yarmourh Road. The item was taken to the Yarmouth Transfet Ststion and safely detonated. CWN is checking with Yarmouth Fire for further details

