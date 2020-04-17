YARMOUTH – The Mass Stste Police Bomb Squad was called to Yqrmouth late Friday morning. The scene was in the 500 block of West Yarmourh Road. The item was taken to the Yarmouth Transfet Ststion and safely detonated. CWN is checking with Yarmouth Fire for further details
Bomb squad detonates ordnance in Yarmouth
April 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
