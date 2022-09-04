BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported basement fire in the Cataumet section of Bourne Sunday morning. Crews were called to 4 Fuller Farm Road and called for additional resources to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire
September 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
