Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire

September 4, 2022

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported basement fire in the Cataumet section of Bourne Sunday morning. Crews were called to 4 Fuller Farm Road and called for additional resources to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

