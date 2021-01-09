You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters extinguish chimney fire

Bourne firefighters extinguish chimney fire

January 9, 2021

Firefightres use a chain to break up creosote buildup.
Bourne Firefighters/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a chimney fire early Saturday afternoon. A passerby on the Buzzards Bay bypass noticed flames shooting out of a chimney on Wallace Avenue shortly before 2 PM. Crews were able to put out the fire which appeared contained to the chimney. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 