BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a chimney fire early Saturday afternoon. A passerby on the Buzzards Bay bypass noticed flames shooting out of a chimney on Wallace Avenue shortly before 2 PM. Crews were able to put out the fire which appeared contained to the chimney. No injuries were reported.
Bourne firefighters extinguish chimney fire
January 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
