Bourne firefighters respond to blaze in Onset

Bourne firefighters respond to blaze in Onset

August 18, 2020

ONSET – Bourne Firefighters responded to assist Onset at the scene of a house fire shortly before 6:30 PM Tuesday. The fire at 16 Mason Street Extension was reported to be in a bedroom of a two story residential structure. There was no immediate report on injuries.

