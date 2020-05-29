You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police able to quickly recapture escaped prisoner

May 28, 2020


BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 7:21 PM Thursday evening, Brian Thierwecher, 21, of Sandwich, MA was awaiting release on bail from the Bourne Police Department due to an earlier incident when he fled from police custody. Police from multiple agencies pursued him on foot throughout the Buzzards Bay area. At approximately 9;38 PM, Thierwecher was taken back into custody in the area of 343 Scenic Hwy. He was transported back to the Bourne Police Department and remains in custody for Escape and Resisting Arrest.

The Bourne Police Department would like to thank all agencies and citizens that assisted with the apprehension of Thierwecher, specifically the Massachusetts State Police, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Wareham Police, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

