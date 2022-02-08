BOURNE – Bourne Police are very proud to announce the promotion of Officer Tim Derby to the rank of Sergeant. Officer Derby was promoted in a ceremony attended by friends and family at the Bourne Police Department Monday morning and will assume his first shift as Sergeant this evening. Sergeant Derby served this country in the 102nd Fighter Wing and then dedicated the last 22 years of his life protecting and serving the citizens of Bourne. The department says they know he will continue to make his family, this department and this community proud.
Bourne Police officer Tim Derby promoted to Sergeant
February 8, 2022
