You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police officer Tim Derby promoted to Sergeant

Bourne Police officer Tim Derby promoted to Sergeant

February 8, 2022

BOURNE – Bourne Police are very proud to announce the promotion of Officer Tim Derby to the rank of Sergeant. Officer Derby was promoted in a ceremony attended by friends and family at the Bourne Police Department Monday morning and will assume his first shift as Sergeant this evening. Sergeant Derby served this country in the 102nd Fighter Wing and then dedicated the last 22 years of his life protecting and serving the citizens of Bourne. The department says they know he will continue to make his family, this department and this community proud.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 