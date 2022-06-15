BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered by the “Public Health Department in Bourne”. These individuals made payment for the classes and were then directed to attend non-existent CPR classes at that library.
Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes
June 15, 2022
If you have been a victim of this scam, please reach out to our Detectives Unit at 508-759-4420 or PoliceDetectives@townofbourne.com
