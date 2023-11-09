You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck overturns in Centerville

November 9, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – A box truck rolled on its side in Centerville around 6 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the West Main Street cutoff. Firefighters popped the windshield out to free the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic for a time.

