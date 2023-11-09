CENTERVILLE – A box truck rolled on its side in Centerville around 6 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the West Main Street cutoff. Firefighters popped the windshield out to free the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic for a time.
Box truck overturns in Centerville
November 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
