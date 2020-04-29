FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating after a box trick rolled on its side Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 28 southbound near Brick Kiln Road just before 8 AM. The driver was not injured. Traffic was tied up until the truck could be righted and towed.
Box truck rolls on side in Falmouth
April 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
