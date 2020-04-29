You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck rolls on side in Falmouth

Box truck rolls on side in Falmouth

April 29, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating after a box trick rolled on its side Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 28 southbound near Brick Kiln Road just before 8 AM. The driver was not injured. Traffic was tied up until the truck could be righted and towed.

